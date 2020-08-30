Menu
Eleonore E. KOLODZIEJ
KOLODZIEJ - Eleonore E.
Of Buffalo, NY, August 27, 2020. Daughter of the late Michael V. and Anastasia B. (Kopczynski) Kolodziej; sister of the late Dorothy Kolodziej. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. Ms. Kolodziej was a retired Teacher at West Seneca West Senior High School. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
