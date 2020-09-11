Menu
Eleonore E. KOLODZIEJ
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
KOLODZIEJ - Eleonore E.
Of Buffalo, NY, August 27, 2020. Daughter of the late Michael V. and Anastasia B. (Kopczynski) Kolodziej; sister of the late Dorothy Kolodziej. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10 AM, at Corpus Christi Church, 199 Clark St., Buffalo, NY. Burial immediately following at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Cheektowaga, NY, in the family gravesite. Ms. Kolodziej was a retired Teacher at West Seneca West Senior High School. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Corpus Christi Church
199 Clark St, Buffalo, New York
GUEST BOOK
