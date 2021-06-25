Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eleonore J. MITCHELL
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MITCHELL - Eleonore J.
(nee Janiak)
Entered into rest June 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Harry G. Mitchell; devoted mother of Michelle Gallagher, Lynn Martin, Scott (Kymberly) Mitchell, Christopher (Lisa) Mitchell, Jennifer (Thomas Jr.) Morris and Cheryl (Todd) Randall; cherished grandmother of Joshua, Nicholas, Jacob, Cameron, Ryan, Daniella, Hannah, Lily, Maron, Evan, Mitchell, Grant, Jack and Harry; loving daughter of the late William and Helen Janiak; dear sister of the late Valentine "Jerry" (late Helen) Janiak; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday, from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, 6441 Seneca St., Spring Brook on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Donations may be made in Eleonore's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church
6441 Seneca St, Spring Brook, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.