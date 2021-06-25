MITCHELL - Eleonore J.
(nee Janiak)
Entered into rest June 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Harry G. Mitchell; devoted mother of Michelle Gallagher, Lynn Martin, Scott (Kymberly) Mitchell, Christopher (Lisa) Mitchell, Jennifer (Thomas Jr.) Morris and Cheryl (Todd) Randall; cherished grandmother of Joshua, Nicholas, Jacob, Cameron, Ryan, Daniella, Hannah, Lily, Maron, Evan, Mitchell, Grant, Jack and Harry; loving daughter of the late William and Helen Janiak; dear sister of the late Valentine "Jerry" (late Helen) Janiak; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday, from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, 6441 Seneca St., Spring Brook on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Donations may be made in Eleonore's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2021.