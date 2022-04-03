Menu
Elijah Joseph ECHOLS III
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
ECHOLS - Elijah Joseph Iii
Entered into eternal rest March 29, 2022. Beloved son of the late Reverend Elijah J. Jr. and Kenvel C. (nee Jones) Echols; cherished brother of Cynthia J. (late Arthur) Bohannon, of Chesterfield, VA, Sharon K. (Calvin) Rock of Las Vegas, NV, the late Joseph P. (the
late Eleanor), the late David L., the late Paul R., the late Marsha A., and the late Judith M. Echols; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends. The family will receive friends, Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11 AM-12 Noon, at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine Street, where a Service of Triumph will immediately follow. Rev. Jonathan R. Staples officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at
www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
