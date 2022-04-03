ECHOLS - Elijah Joseph IiiEntered into eternal rest March 29, 2022. Beloved son of the late Reverend Elijah J. Jr. and Kenvel C. (nee Jones) Echols; cherished brother of Cynthia J. (late Arthur) Bohannon, of Chesterfield, VA, Sharon K. (Calvin) Rock of Las Vegas, NV, the late Joseph P. (thelate Eleanor), the late David L., the late Paul R., the late Marsha A., and the late Judith M. Echols; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends. The family will receive friends, Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11 AM-12 Noon, at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine Street, where a Service of Triumph will immediately follow. Rev. Jonathan R. Staples officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at