HALE - Elinor L.
Loving mother and grandmother, Elinor L. Hale passed away peacefully, at age 88, on September 14, 2021. Elinor resided in Lake View with her late husband Edward for over 40 years, and at The Cloisters in Warsaw since 2006. She is survived by her children: David (Alice) Hale, Carol O'Dea and Thomas (Janice) Hale; her two sisters: Norma Christiansen and Ellen (Edgar) Kepfer; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A private Graveside Service was held at Lakeside Cemetery in Hamburg, NY. More information and online guest registry can be found at www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.