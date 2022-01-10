MACH - Elinor T.

(nee Baczkiewicz)

January 9, 2021, age 91, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Mach and the late Joseph Pittner; dearest mother of William (Susan) Mach, Michael Mach, late Michele (Jack) Stellrecht and Susan (Steve) Bosinski; grandmother of six grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren; also survived by nieces, nephews and her polka family. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, January 11th, from 3-6 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Mass of Christian will be celebrated on Wednesday, at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, at 10 AM. Interment St. Augustine Cemetery. Elinor was very active in the Buffalo Polish Community and enjoyed dancing on the Polka Buzz TV Show.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 10, 2022.