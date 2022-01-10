Menu
Elinor T. MACH
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
MACH - Elinor T.
(nee Baczkiewicz)
January 9, 2021, age 91, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Mach and the late Joseph Pittner; dearest mother of William (Susan) Mach, Michael Mach, late Michele (Jack) Stellrecht and Susan (Steve) Bosinski; grandmother of six grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren; also survived by nieces, nephews and her polka family. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, January 11th, from 3-6 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Mass of Christian will be celebrated on Wednesday, at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, at 10 AM. Interment St. Augustine Cemetery. Elinor was very active in the Buffalo Polish Community and enjoyed dancing on the Polka Buzz TV Show.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Jan
12
Service
10:00a.m.
Saint Mother Teresa Parish
496 Terrace Boulevard, Depew, NY
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My brother Rene Dynarski and I used to dance at many of the tapings alongside Elinor & Chester.She was such a fun person and sparking personality on the show and I'm sure with her family as well.May she rest In Peace and dance her way to heaven to be with Chester.
Christine Cur(Tina from Polka Buzz)
Other
January 21, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the whole family. Your mom was such a sweet, fun lady. One of my favorite memories was on one of our fishing trips. Just Aunt Elinor and I went fishing and our boat broke down, we had such a fun time. Rest in Peace, enjoy being reunited with the " the old gang. " May you spend your time in Heaven dancing every day!
Lynne Roberts
January 12, 2022
Rest in Peace Elinor!
Rich and Melanie
Friend
January 10, 2022
