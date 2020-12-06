KUMMER - Elisabeth F. (nee Hinz)
Of South Wales, NY, November 30, 2020, beloved wife of the late Norman G. Kummer; dearest mother of Amy E. Greenlee, Wayne A. and the late Norman D. Kummer; daughter of the late Otto K. and Pauline A. (Raddatz) Hinz. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.