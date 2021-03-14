Elise´s spirit is a bright light that will always be loved by everyone she met. She shined with so much joy & love and shared it with all her family & friends. I know we are all heart broken but her bright light lives in all of us & I will always be grateful for all the fond memories I have with her. When I think of her she will be remembered as a smart, sweet, funny, loyal, caring, cancer warrior, hero, who is now an angel shining her bright light onto us all. Deepest sympathy to her family. Peace & prayers until we meet again my dear Elise Rose.

Marrinia March 20, 2021