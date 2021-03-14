PUCKHABER - Elise Rose
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on March 12, 2021. Loving daughter of Francis Puckhaber and Camille Caggiano; beloved sister of Joseph (Sue) Puckhaber and Luke Puckhaber; cherished granddaughter of the late Joseph (late Rose) Caggiano and late Patricia Puckhaber-Ruesch; adored dog mom to Wylie. Elise Rose is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in Elise's honor at a later date. The family of Elise would like to thank all her friends for their love and support during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elise's honor to Roswell Park and Hospice Care of Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolence can be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.