Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elise Rose PUCKHABER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
PUCKHABER - Elise Rose
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on March 12, 2021. Loving daughter of Francis Puckhaber and Camille Caggiano; beloved sister of Joseph (Sue) Puckhaber and Luke Puckhaber; cherished granddaughter of the late Joseph (late Rose) Caggiano and late Patricia Puckhaber-Ruesch; adored dog mom to Wylie. Elise Rose is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in Elise's honor at a later date. The family of Elise would like to thank all her friends for their love and support during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elise's honor to Roswell Park and Hospice Care of Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolence can be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
RIP
DM
April 5, 2021
Elise´s spirit is a bright light that will always be loved by everyone she met. She shined with so much joy & love and shared it with all her family & friends. I know we are all heart broken but her bright light lives in all of us & I will always be grateful for all the fond memories I have with her. When I think of her she will be remembered as a smart, sweet, funny, loyal, caring, cancer warrior, hero, who is now an angel shining her bright light onto us all. Deepest sympathy to her family. Peace & prayers until we meet again my dear Elise Rose.
Marrinia
March 20, 2021
Elise was one of the strongest, most vibrant Puckhaber I knew. She was positive and hopeful the whole time she was sick and I can only imagine she is having a dance party up above knowing she is out of pain. I am thinking of you both during this time. Much Love, Jess
Jess Palombo
March 16, 2021
What a beautiful, brave and inspirational daughter you both raised. The lessons Elise taught us will live on. She was as strong as they come. Sending love to all of you. Kate, Brian, Mia, Onalee and Ella Camalleri
The Camalleris
March 16, 2021
Prayers to all of you at this sad time of huge loss of a beautiful, strong, grateful, courageous, Joyful girl who taught us so many lessons throughout her fight. She was an amazing human who will be so missed by everyone who crossed her path.
Heidi Welsby
March 14, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to you Camille and your family. May Elise rest in heavenly peace.
Melody Leibowitz
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results