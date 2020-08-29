Menu
Elizabeth A. PETERSON
PETERSON - Elizabeth A.
"Betty" (nee Thuman)
 Age 82, of the Town of Wheatfield, May 26, 2020 in Niagara Hospice House after a lengthy illness. Betty loved camping and spending time with the family, she also enjoyed trips to the casino. She was the wife of the late Carl Peterson. Beloved mother of Carl (Diane) Peterson of Florida, Beth (Francis) McCarraher of Wheatfield and the late Donald Peterson. Sister of Marylou Hartis, aunt of several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-7 PM at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required to adhere with current regulations. If so desired, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Condolences may be shared at Frettholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 29, 2020.
