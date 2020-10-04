MORSE - Elizabeth Ann
(nee Whitely)
Entered into eternal rest, September 27, 2020. Loving mother of Curtis Oliver, Bobbie Oliver and the late Dewitt Oliver; cherished sister of Ella Jean Morrison, Gladys (late Dr. Augustine Ebun) Diji, Ralph (Wanda) Brown, of Shelby Township, Michigan and Dean Adrian (Darlene) Miller, of Atlanta, Georgia; cherished grandmother of Gerald Bailey, the Honorable Ebony M. (Jon) Scott, Rashard Oliver, Korey Green, Jamar Oliver, Antoine "Buddha" Oliver, Terrance Parker, Eric Bailey, Ashley Bailey, Miracle Bailey, Rachelle Tyner, Brandy (Jamey) Alexander and Chelsea Oliver; also survived by a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and beloved friends. A Public Viewing will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, from 4-7 PM. The family will hold a private service at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., Buffalo, NY. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com