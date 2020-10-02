BALON - Elizabeth "Jinx"

Passed away on September 5 2020, at 76 years old. She is survived by her spouse Bob Balon and children Robert Balon Jr., Murphy (Julie) Balon Sr., Peter (Connie) Balon and Jody (Jeannine) Balon; she also leaves behind siblings Joe (Pat) Speranza, Peter (Sandy) Speranza, Laurie Hartel and Christopher Speranza. She will be missed by 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Betty Speranza and sister Mary (Blondie) Silveroli. Jinx will be remembered for her love for her husband and family, always making the holidays so special, and her passion to vacation in Las Vegas. Jinx and Bob were high school sweethearts, together for 61 years and happily married for 58 years. She was a proud homemaker and loved every minute of it. She always took care of others before herself. She was proud of her family. She considered her loving family her greatest accomplishment. Jinx was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will sadly missed by all.





