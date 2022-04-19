BARTOLOTTI - Elizabeth
"Betsy" (nee Mitchell)
Passed away on April 18, 2022. Beloved wife of Lewis C. Bartolotti; dear mother of Deanna (Steve) Brown, Debra Miller, Michael (Kim) Bartolotti and Susan (Jason) O'Connell; loving grandmother of her 11 "little pumpkins" and great-grandmother of five; sister of the late Margaret (Wayne) Sherlock. Friends and family may call Thursday from 4-7:00 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church (please assemble at church). The entombment will follow the Mass at the Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Red Cross. Betsy was an avid golfer, loved doing crafts and traveling. Online condolences and register book at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.