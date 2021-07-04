BATT - Elizabeth M.
(nee Mullen)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest June 29, 2021, at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late John Thomas Batt; devoted mother of Mary (Richard) Willard, Thomas (late Melissa) Batt, Eileen (Michael) Thompson, Betsy (Dean) Hunt, Frances (Anthony) Bartello, Timothy (LuAnn) Batt, Ray (Mary) Batt, Robert (Penny) Batt and Michael (late Kathleen) Batt; cherished grandmother of 37 grandchildren, including the late Richard A. Willard, III and Nathanael Batt; adored great-grandmother of 54 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Catherine "Tot" (nee O'Neill) Mullen and the late Ray Mullen; dear sister of the late Eileen Mullen; dear friend of the late Al Howland. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday (July 6th) from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, Wednesday morning at 9 AM. (Please assemble at church.) Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Elizabeth was a devoted member of the Perpetual Adoration Group at St. Catherine's/Queen of Heaven Church for over 20 years. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made in Elizabeth's name to Hospice Foundation. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.