My sympathy and condolences to the entire Batt family. Betty and my Mom Jeanne, were life-long friends born a few days apart. Our families spent many, many days together growing up and I have fond and happy memories of our picnics and visits at each other's homes. Betty's "pigs in a blanket" were the greatest. "The heart remembers best, what it loved most."

Barb Sullivan Friend July 4, 2021