Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth M. BATT
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
BATT - Elizabeth M.
(nee Mullen)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest June 29, 2021, at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late John Thomas Batt; devoted mother of Mary (Richard) Willard, Thomas (late Melissa) Batt, Eileen (Michael) Thompson, Betsy (Dean) Hunt, Frances (Anthony) Bartello, Timothy (LuAnn) Batt, Ray (Mary) Batt, Robert (Penny) Batt and Michael (late Kathleen) Batt; cherished grandmother of 37 grandchildren, including the late Richard A. Willard, III and Nathanael Batt; adored great-grandmother of 54 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Catherine "Tot" (nee O'Neill) Mullen and the late Ray Mullen; dear sister of the late Eileen Mullen; dear friend of the late Al Howland. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday (July 6th) from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, Wednesday morning at 9 AM. (Please assemble at church.) Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Elizabeth was a devoted member of the Perpetual Adoration Group at St. Catherine's/Queen of Heaven Church for over 20 years. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made in Elizabeth's name to Hospice Foundation. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jul
7
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Think of her often. My dear neighbor at apartment on McKinley. We were the Golden girls on the first floor. Visited her after I moved. I am in Florida now ! You had a wonderful life! Rest In Peace Betty!
MaryAnne Smith
Friend
July 6, 2021
My sympathy and condolences to the entire Batt family. Betty and my Mom Jeanne, were life-long friends born a few days apart. Our families spent many, many days together growing up and I have fond and happy memories of our picnics and visits at each other's homes. Betty's "pigs in a blanket" were the greatest. "The heart remembers best, what it loved most."
Barb Sullivan
Friend
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results