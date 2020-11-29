BLUM - Elizabeth "Bette"
Passed away at home in Rockland, Maine, on November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Bernie Blum; mother to Amy Houston (Tom) and Nancy Blum; and grandmother of Nina and Henry Houston. Bette spent the majority of her adult life in Buffalo where she was an active contributor to the community. She was part of the Delaware Park Steering Committee, helped found the Buffalo Green Fund, served on Nichols School Board of Trustees, and was the first female commodore of the Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club. She worked at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, first in the education department and then as the administrator in the museum director's office. In the late eighties, she left the Albright Knox and became an aide to New York State Assembly Member William Hoyt until his death in 1992. To read more about her life or share stories about Bette, please visit https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/ElizabethBetteBlum/
. A virtual memorial for Bette will be held December 5 at 5:00 PM ET. Details can be found at https://www.mykeeper.com/event/elizabeth-bette-blum-memorial-virtual/
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.