DOMIN - Sr. Elizabeth C., SCGR
Of Lewiston, NY, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Our Lady of Peace Nursing Care Residence. She was born in Silver Creek, NY, on July 2, 1940, the daughter of the late Andrew and Theresa (Romanowski) Domin. Sister Elizabeth graduated with her Master's Degree from Niagara University and in 1995, became the Principal at Sacred Heart Villa School in Lewiston. She is survived by several family members, friends and the Sisters of Sacred Heart. Friends may call on Wednesday from 10-11 AM at St. Peter's Church, 600 Center Street, Lewiston, NY, with her Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in her name to the Sacred Heart Villa School, 5269 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, NY 14092. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Lewiston, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
, for guest register.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.