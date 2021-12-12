Menu
Elizabeth M. CERASANI
FUNERAL HOME
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue
Kenmore, NY
CERASANI - Elizabeth M. (nee Madison)
December 8, 2021, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Armand Cerasani; loving mother of William (Claudia), Edward and Lewis (Brenda) Cerasani; cherished grandmother of 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; dear sister of Margaret (the late Tom) Pender and predeceased by other siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
