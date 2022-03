CERASANI - Elizabeth M. (nee Madison)December 8, 2021, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Armand Cerasani; loving mother of William (Claudia), Edward and Lewis (Brenda) Cerasani; cherished grandmother of 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; dear sister of Margaret (the late Tom) Pender and predeceased by other siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com