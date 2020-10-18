BARNES - Elizabeth D. "Liz"
Suddenly October 2, 2020. Loving daughter of Richard "Rich" (Honorable Suzanne) Barnes and the late Deborah (Sorbini) Barnes; dear sister of Brian Barnes; loving granddaughter of Marian (Basty) Barnes and the late John E. Barnes and the late Richard and Aurora Sorbini; dearest niece of Richard (Theresa) Sorbini and the late Steve (Ellen Sturm) Barnes; also survived by many dear cousins and friends. Liz loved soccer, snowboarding, and traveling with her family and friends. She was a Buffalo Bills fanatic. At the convenience of the family, a private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.