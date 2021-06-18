DEMPSEY - Elizabeth A. "Betty" (nee Burke)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 16, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Dempsey; devoted mother of William (Bonnie), Patrick (Jennifer), Kevin (Jennifer), Mary (Brion) Dormer, Timothy (Alyssa), Kerri and the late Brian Duffy Dempsey; cherished grandmother of Jaye, Jonathan and Joshua Dempsey, Sheena (Kevin) Rosenquist, Elizabeth, Hunter, Carson Dempsey, Grace and Griffin Dempsey; Jack, Kathleen, Kelly, Patrick and Sean Dormer and the late Ryan Dempsey; adored great-grandmother of Elwood James; loving daughter of the late John and Sarah Burke; dear sister of the late Joseph (late Margaret) Burke, Helen (late Francis) Rush, Mary (late George) Gallagher, William (late Dorothy) Burke, Marjorie (late Richard) Dickinson and Raymond (late Ann) Burke; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., Orchard Park on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca on Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Charities, 780 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218 or olvcharities.org
. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 18, 2021.