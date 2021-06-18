Menu
Buffalo News
Elizabeth A. "Betty" DEMPSEY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
DEMPSEY - Elizabeth A. "Betty" (nee Burke)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 16, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Dempsey; devoted mother of William (Bonnie), Patrick (Jennifer), Kevin (Jennifer), Mary (Brion) Dormer, Timothy (Alyssa), Kerri and the late Brian Duffy Dempsey; cherished grandmother of Jaye, Jonathan and Joshua Dempsey, Sheena (Kevin) Rosenquist, Elizabeth, Hunter, Carson Dempsey, Grace and Griffin Dempsey; Jack, Kathleen, Kelly, Patrick and Sean Dormer and the late Ryan Dempsey; adored great-grandmother of Elwood James; loving daughter of the late John and Sarah Burke; dear sister of the late Joseph (late Margaret) Burke, Helen (late Francis) Rush, Mary (late George) Gallagher, William (late Dorothy) Burke, Marjorie (late Richard) Dickinson and Raymond (late Ann) Burke; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., Orchard Park on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca on Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Charities, 780 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218 or olvcharities.org. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
22
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betty was so sweet & will be miss by all who knew her. My deepest sympathy
Mary Hamm
Friend
June 22, 2021
It saddens me to know that OUR BEAUTIFUL AUNT BETTY has gone to be with Our Lord, along with the rest of the Dempsey & Burke Clan.Thank you so much for gracing our lives with your LOVE &KINDNESS. WE WILL MISS YOU SO. RIP AUNT BETTY.
Mary ColleenConnell
Family
June 20, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Dempsey Family as cousin Susie said she truly was one of Gods Angels lent to us for a short time we love and will miss Aunt Betty very very much Timothy,DOLORES BURKE
timothy patrick burke
June 20, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Dempsey family. Your folks were such terrific people and I´ll always remember them both. Bill would toss a football around with all the kids on Crystal Ave, and I later enjoyed working with him. But it was your Mom Betty that encouraged me to seek a job at UPS. I´m am forever thankful to both of them.
Mike Homen Henderson, Nv.
June 20, 2021
My condolences to the Dempsey Family on Betty´s death. The Dempsey Family were close friends to all the Cronin´s. Now she is in heaven with her Bill and my wife Anne. Good bless
Jim Cronin
June 19, 2021
Our Aunt Betty was a true gift from above. God has called home one of his Angels. Our deepest sympathy to the Dempsey family. Love Susie & Joe Bartosik
Susan Bartosik
Family
June 18, 2021
WE both are so sorry to hear of Betty's passing. She was a real loving person to everyone she ever met. She and Bill were our upstairs neighbors on Crystal Ave for many years. I can imagine in my mind that God, Bill and Duffy can to get her for her journey to heaven. She will be missed by all her children so much, and her grandchildren will always know her beauty, kindness and love through all the people she touched here on earth. May you rest in Peace Betty, it was a real pleasure to have known you and Bill and have been in your company on many occasions. John and Kathy Keany, Farmington, CT
John and Kathy Keany
Friend
June 18, 2021
Offering our prayers and love to Mary, Brion and the Dormer and Dempsey families. Betty was an incredibly kind and faithful woman. You were all blest to have had her and we know your hearts are broken. We are praying for your healing and comfort. May she rest in everlasting peace with her beloved Billy and Duffy.
Peggy and Bill Beardsley
Friend
June 18, 2021
Sending prayers to her whole family. We had great memories wth your Mom and Dad. Your Dad was one of my best bosses at UPS.
Steve and Pauline Pryll
Work
June 18, 2021
RIP Aunt Betty Love Sean and Family
Sean Burke
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results