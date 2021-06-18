WE both are so sorry to hear of Betty's passing. She was a real loving person to everyone she ever met. She and Bill were our upstairs neighbors on Crystal Ave for many years. I can imagine in my mind that God, Bill and Duffy can to get her for her journey to heaven. She will be missed by all her children so much, and her grandchildren will always know her beauty, kindness and love through all the people she touched here on earth. May you rest in Peace Betty, it was a real pleasure to have known you and Bill and have been in your company on many occasions. John and Kathy Keany, Farmington, CT

