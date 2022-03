DILLON - Elizabeth A.March 8, 2022, age 55. Beloved mother of James Wyckoff; loving daughter of Sandra Dillon; dear sister of James Thomas Dillon; also survived by family and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 26th, from 12 PM-2 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where services will follow at 2 PM. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com