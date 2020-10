ELLERBUSCH - Elizabeth

(nee Hufnagel Shaffer)

Age 89, passed away peacefully at a Hospice in Tempe, AZ, on September 24, 2020. There are no funeral arrangements, as she donated her body to the University of Arizona. If you wish to remember her with a donation to a local hospice, it would be greatly appreciated. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be greatly missed by family and friends.