Elizabeth M. EVERETT
EVERETT - Elizabeth M. "Betty"
Passed on December 11, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Nora Hearn; cherished mother of Thomas (Mary Ann) Everett, Robin (Bobbie) Larry Havron and the late Debbie Irwin; dearest sister of the late Joan (Patrick) O'Hanrahan, Robert (the late Pat) Hearn, the late Shirley (Franz) Weismann and Francis (Theresa) Hearn; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at some time in the future as she has donated her body to UB.


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss, Betty was a blessing to everyone she met. I will miss her fun and laughter. God Bless you all.
Stella Harmon
Friend
December 15, 2021
Betty was a wonderful and loving friend to my mother Violet and to me. She was kind, funny, and caring, and family was everything to her. I am so very sorry for your loss,
Patricia Maloney
Friend
December 14, 2021
