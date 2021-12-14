EVERETT - Elizabeth M. "Betty"

Passed on December 11, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Nora Hearn; cherished mother of Thomas (Mary Ann) Everett, Robin (Bobbie) Larry Havron and the late Debbie Irwin; dearest sister of the late Joan (Patrick) O'Hanrahan, Robert (the late Pat) Hearn, the late Shirley (Franz) Weismann and Francis (Theresa) Hearn; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at some time in the future as she has donated her body to UB.







Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.