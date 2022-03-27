FARNHAM - Elizabeth A.

Suddenly, March 19, 2022. Loving daughter of Ellen Holbok and David Holbok; daughter of David Farnham; sister of Jesse Farnham, Burton Farnham, the late William (Noell) Carney, and Edward (Meredith) Carney; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and her dog, Fendi. Liz was an animal lover and a skilled equestrian. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the SPCA or a rescue of your choice. Arrangements by Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service, 716-855-1411.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.