Elizabeth A. FARNHAM
FUNERAL HOME
Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service
580 South Park Avenue
Buffalo, NY
FARNHAM - Elizabeth A.
Suddenly, March 19, 2022. Loving daughter of Ellen Holbok and David Holbok; daughter of David Farnham; sister of Jesse Farnham, Burton Farnham, the late William (Noell) Carney, and Edward (Meredith) Carney; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and her dog, Fendi. Liz was an animal lover and a skilled equestrian. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the SPCA or a rescue of your choice. Arrangements by Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service, 716-855-1411.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
