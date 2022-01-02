GAZDA - Elizabeth(nee Krzyzanowski)Age 88, of Omaha, NE, formally of Buffalo, NY, died peacefully December 24, 2021, in Wheatfield, NY. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Gazda for over 51 years. Dearest mother of Diane (James) Riexinger, Michael (Rose) Gazda, Mark (Diane) Gazda, and Kim (Tim Howard) Davis. Cherished grandmother of J.R. and Melissa (Karen Myers) Riexinger, Carissa (Ryan) Dworzanski, Courtney and Rachel Gazda, Kelsey (Nick) Lassek, Joseph (Megan), Alfredo and Lupe Gazda, Jessica Godsey, Tyler (Lindsey) and Logan (Samantha Feller) Davis. Adored and loving Great NaNa to Kayla, Ryan, John, Broc, Brynn, Brooklyn, Hadley, Tristan, Turner, Jenna, Keira, Kelsey, and future Baby Lassek twins. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted in Omaha, NE at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be shared at