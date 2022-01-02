Menu
Elizabeth GAZDA
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
GAZDA - Elizabeth
(nee Krzyzanowski)
Age 88, of Omaha, NE, formally of Buffalo, NY, died peacefully December 24, 2021, in Wheatfield, NY. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Gazda for over 51 years. Dearest mother of Diane (James) Riexinger, Michael (Rose) Gazda, Mark (Diane) Gazda, and Kim (Tim Howard) Davis. Cherished grandmother of J.R. and Melissa (Karen Myers) Riexinger, Carissa (Ryan) Dworzanski, Courtney and Rachel Gazda, Kelsey (Nick) Lassek, Joseph (Megan), Alfredo and Lupe Gazda, Jessica Godsey, Tyler (Lindsey) and Logan (Samantha Feller) Davis. Adored and loving Great NaNa to Kayla, Ryan, John, Broc, Brynn, Brooklyn, Hadley, Tristan, Turner, Jenna, Keira, Kelsey, and future Baby Lassek twins. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted in Omaha, NE at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be shared at
www.FrettholdFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Jan
3
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Elkhorn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of your passing. You were a dear friend At East high school in Buffalo, as well as a bowling and card playing pal. Rest In Peace.
Lorraine Wyzykowski Jaworski East Aurora, ny
School
February 16, 2022
Many kind memories I have of Betty. Always welcoming, always gracious. Classy lady. Great sense of humor. Sympathy to Diane, Mike, Mark, and Kim and their families.
Larry Z
December 30, 2021
