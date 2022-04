Graves, Elizabeth (Betty) -

Mom you passed away on March 10, 2016. Thank you for being my Mom. Thank you for your commitment and love for family. You gave your all and your strength is a cornerstone of who I am. Your love of God, faith and belief beacons me on my journey. Rest in peace, with all of my love.

Your daughter, DARLENE







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 12, 2021.