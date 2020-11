COUSINS - Elizabeth H. "Beth"Age 39, of Delevan, NY, passed away on November 16, 2020. Friends may call Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com