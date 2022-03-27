HILLER - Elizabeth E. (nee Lauffer)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on March 16, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Nelson E. Hiller; dear sister of the late Ernest (Karolyn) Lauffer and the late Erwin (Donna) Lauffer; loving daughter of the late Edwin and Virginia Lauffer; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.