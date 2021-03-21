Menu
Elizabeth J. "Betty" HUMMEL
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
HUMMEL - Elizabeth J. "Betty" (nee Casselberry)
Of West Seneca, NY, March 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James Hummel; dearest mother of Dawn (Louis) Ruszczyk, Cheryl (John) Bonitati and Laurie (Mark) Koehler; loving grandmother of Christina (Brian) Zilbauer, Mercedes (Jimmy) Messana, Brittany Ruszczyk, Brandi Koehler, Brooke Koehler, Amanda Ruszczyk, James Koehler, Joseph Koehler and Samantha Bonitati; great-grandmother of Addalyn Messana; sister of Harry (Heather) Casselberry and Hope Marie Lazarz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends Friday, April 23, 2021, from 3-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Funeral Services will be held privately by the family. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., would be appreciated. Condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dawn, Cheryl and Lori. I am so sorry for your loss. Even though we didn't talk much as neighbors, only literally feet apart. From my memory was about 1967. I always had much respect for your Mom and Dad. They were a very steller couple, always together. Their passing so close together makes sense to me of their LOVE for each other. Much love from the Pollutros XO...
Mark Pollutro
April 9, 2021
Betty was loved by so many and will be deeply missed. She always had a smile on her face. Just a beautiful woman inside and out. Loved talking and laughing at the many parties weddings and showers. God has gained an amazing Angel who is watching over her pride and joy...her family. Love you
Bob and Kari
March 21, 2021
