Dawn, Cheryl and Lori. I am so sorry for your loss. Even though we didn't talk much as neighbors, only literally feet apart. From my memory was about 1967. I always had much respect for your Mom and Dad. They were a very steller couple, always together. Their passing so close together makes sense to me of their LOVE for each other. Much love from the Pollutros XO...

Mark Pollutro April 9, 2021