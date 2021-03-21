HUMMEL - Elizabeth J. "Betty" (nee Casselberry)
Of West Seneca, NY, March 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James Hummel; dearest mother of Dawn (Louis) Ruszczyk, Cheryl (John) Bonitati and Laurie (Mark) Koehler; loving grandmother of Christina (Brian) Zilbauer, Mercedes (Jimmy) Messana, Brittany Ruszczyk, Brandi Koehler, Brooke Koehler, Amanda Ruszczyk, James Koehler, Joseph Koehler and Samantha Bonitati; great-grandmother of Addalyn Messana; sister of Harry (Heather) Casselberry and Hope Marie Lazarz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends Friday, April 23, 2021, from 3-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Funeral Services will be held privately by the family. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., would be appreciated. Condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.