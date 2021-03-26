KINNEN - Elizabeth W.
Age 100, of Wayne, NJ, formerly of Williamsville and Tonawanda, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Affectionately known as "Betty", she was born in Cleveland, OH to Foyn A. and Harriet E. Wilson. Betty taught vocal music at West Seneca Junior High School, and at Forest Elementary and Maple West Elementary Schools, Williamsville, retiring in 1982.
Betty and her first husband F. Eugene Drullard (Gene) were members of the Buffalo Canoe Club and also First Presbyterian Church, where they sang in the choir. After retiring, Betty directed the bell choir at Amherst Community Church and the summer choir at the Holloway Memorial Chapel at Point Abino, Ontario. She enjoyed frequent walks, season tickets to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and traveling.
After Gene passed in 1982, Betty married Robert E. Kinnen in 1985. They spent many summers at the Kennels at Holloway Bay, Ontario. After Robert's passing in 2012, she remained in Williamsville, where they lived at Wedgewood, and then she at Asbury Pointe. At age 96, she moved to Wayne, NJ to be closer to her daughter Martha (Marty).
Betty was the beloved wife of her first husband F. Eugene Drullard (1982), and her second husband Robert E. Kinnen (2012); loving mother of David Wilson Drullard and fiancee Robin Mills of Richmond, VA, and Martha Drullard Mariniello and husband William of Wayne, NJ; step-mother of the late Christine Kinnen, and Michael Kinnen (Diane) of Boulder, CO; grandmother of Ian Drullard (Maureen) of Grand Island, Kyle Drullard (Sarah) of Durham, CT, and Trevor Drullard of Wilburham, MA; great-grandmother of Emma, Lucie, Violet, Nathaniel and Leo; sister of the late Patricia McGeechan (James); sister-in-law of the late Edgar T. Drullard (Mary C.); aunt of the late Linda D. Watts (David), the late John Drullard (Ruth), Leslie Garner, and Tracy Robinson; great-aunt of Mary Wellington (Rick) of Hamburg.
A Memorial Service is being planned at the First Presbyterian Church in Buffalo. Once confirmed, plans will be posted at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home website (www.vandermay.com
).
Memorial contributions to First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY 14201, would be appreciated.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 26, 2021.