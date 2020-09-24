Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elizabeth M. HARZYNSKI
HARZYNSKI - Elizabeth M. (nee Nowak)September 22, 2020, age 91, of Cheektowaga, NY, wife of the late Bernard Harzynski; beloved mother of Gary (Elaine) Fredericks, Randy (Carol) Fredericks, late Kimberly Knight and David (Paula) Kasprzyk; dear grandmother of Kaitlin and Lindsay Kasprzyk; daughter of the late Chester and Mary (nee Kazukowski) Nowak; loving sister of William (Lorraine) Nowak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, September 25th, from 10 AM-1PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.