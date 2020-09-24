HARZYNSKI - Elizabeth M. (nee Nowak) September 22, 2020, age 91, of Cheektowaga, NY, wife of the late Bernard Harzynski; beloved mother of Gary (Elaine) Fredericks, Randy (Carol) Fredericks, late Kimberly Knight and David (Paula) Kasprzyk; dear grandmother of Kaitlin and Lindsay Kasprzyk; daughter of the late Chester and Mary (nee Kazukowski) Nowak; loving sister of William (Lorraine) Nowak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, September 25th, from 10 AM-1PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery.