McNAMARA - Elizabeth A.
(nee Silvestrini)
Suddenly June 6, 2021, age 74; beloved mother of Emily McNamara; dearest sister of A. Leo (Marsha Bird) Silvestrini, H. Michael Silvestrini and Thomas (Tara Petrozzi) Silvestrini; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 10 AM to attend a Graveside Service to be celebrated at Lakeside Cemetery, 4810 Camp Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075 (please assemble at the main office). Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Elizabeth's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 10, 2021.