Elizabeth A. McNAMARA
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
McNAMARA - Elizabeth A.
(nee Silvestrini)
Suddenly June 6, 2021, age 74; beloved mother of Emily McNamara; dearest sister of A. Leo (Marsha Bird) Silvestrini, H. Michael Silvestrini and Thomas (Tara Petrozzi) Silvestrini; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 10 AM to attend a Graveside Service to be celebrated at Lakeside Cemetery, 4810 Camp Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075 (please assemble at the main office). Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Elizabeth's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Lakeside Cemetery
4810 Camp Rd, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sad to hear the news of Liz's passing. We had just planted her beloved Kenmore Library Garden, and put up the patriotic bunting together with other Kenmore Village Improvement Society volunteers on May 25th. She was in great spirits, and she sure had a talent for flowers. She was great fun to work with and I will miss her and all she brought to make our Kenmore Community extra wonderful. My condolences to all who knew and loved her.
Jennifer Dunn
Friend
June 29, 2021
I have worked with Elizabeth for years, she was a wonderful woman and I know she will be missed by all who knew her. I am stunned by her loss. I keep you in my prayers and hope you find some comfort in your many happy memories.
Wendy Walinski
Work
June 18, 2021
What can I say about Aunt Liz that we don't already know. She was: kind, generous, intelligent, beautiful and she had the patience of a saint. I will always remember our talks about: art, gardening and life. I will remember the beautiful flowers you always planted, how green your apartment was and your smile. I miss you Aunt Liz.
Maureen McNamara
Family
June 12, 2021
What can I say about Aunt Liz that we don't already know.  She was: kind, generous, intelligent, beautiful and she had the patience of a saint.  I will always remember our talks about: art, gardening and life.  I  will remember the beautiful flowers you always planted, how green your apartment was and your smile.  I miss you Aunt Liz.
Maureen McNamara
Family
June 12, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.She had a beautiful smile and spirit.
Shelly And Corin Silvestrini
Family
June 9, 2021
