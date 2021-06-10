I was so sad to hear the news of Liz's passing. We had just planted her beloved Kenmore Library Garden, and put up the patriotic bunting together with other Kenmore Village Improvement Society volunteers on May 25th. She was in great spirits, and she sure had a talent for flowers. She was great fun to work with and I will miss her and all she brought to make our Kenmore Community extra wonderful. My condolences to all who knew and loved her.

Jennifer Dunn Friend June 29, 2021