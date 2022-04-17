SCHARDT RILEY MEZEI - Elizabeth Joy "Beth"

Age 82, of Largo, Florida passed away on November 14, 2021. Beth is preceded in death by her first husband John "Jack" J. Riley Sr.; her brother, John Schardt; and niece, Joann. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Mezei and his extended family, sons, John "Jack" Riley Jr. and his wife Vicky; Christopher (Chris) Riley; Kevin Riley and his wife Rose; Robert (Bob) Riley and his wife, Donna; Richard (Rich) Riley; and her daughter, Annmarie Riley Cannan; as well as her sisters, Rosemary (Jack) O'Halloran, Barbara Schardt and Susan (Timothy) Schrader. Beth also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A service will be held in Buffalo, New York, on May 5th, 2022, at Holy Family Parish at 9:30 AM, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held after the burial at Alton's Restaurant located at 2221 Transit Rd., Elma, NY. In lieu of any flowers, donations are to be made to Meals on Wheels Tampa, Florida.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.