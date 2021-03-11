MOWRY - Elizabeth L. "Betsy"
(nee Tobolski)
March 9, 2021. Beloved wife of Russell Mowry; devoted mother of Eric (Becky) Mowry, Alicia (Christopher) Lepine and Adam Mowry; loving "Babcia" of Shannon Mowry and Mark Lepine; dearest sister of Michael (Roseann) Tobolski; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Elizabeth's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem), Saturday from 4-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mrs. Mowry's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.