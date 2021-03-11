Sorry for the length, but I’ve never been one to keep it brief... Who Betsy was to me... She was Polish music on the kitchen radio on Sunday mornings. She was buying theme related glasses for everyone. She’s drinking non-alcoholic drinks from a glass that was specifically designed for alcohol. She’s keeping nonpareils in her pocket for quick access. She’s pink flamingos & penguins. She’s scratch-offs that get scratched before leaving the store. She’s standing, talking to you while she curls the toes of one foot under. She’s late night talks in her front room. She’s camping, singing around the campfire, eating food that tasted like we were in her kitchen at home. She’s notes on the counter that are signed with just an “m” or her signature (m inside a heart). She’s the Mom you want to take everywhere with you - grocery store, road trips, out with friends. She’s wearing multiple layers of pajamas, none of them matching. She’s pierogis & crafts. She’s speaking enough of the Polish language that makes you want to learn & speak Polish with her. She’s working in the kitchen endless hours to make the most delicious food ever, all so family & friends could gather at the Mowry house. She’s a daughter, a sister, a cousin, a wife, a Mom, an aunt, a Grandma, a friend, a partner-in-crime, a M-I-L. She’s the reason you keeping coming back. I’ve always treasured these memories & will continue to do so for many years to come. Prayers of comfort & peace in the days ahead for Betsy’s family & friends & all who were touched by this amazing lady.

Joie Mowry Friend March 13, 2021