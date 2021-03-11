Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth L. "Betsy" MOWRY
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
MOWRY - Elizabeth L. "Betsy"
(nee Tobolski)
March 9, 2021. Beloved wife of Russell Mowry; devoted mother of Eric (Becky) Mowry, Alicia (Christopher) Lepine and Adam Mowry; loving "Babcia" of Shannon Mowry and Mark Lepine; dearest sister of Michael (Roseann) Tobolski; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Elizabeth's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem), Saturday from 4-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mrs. Mowry's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
13
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Russ I just found out 3/31/21 from Dr Dantonio that Betsy had passed away.We are so sorry for your loss.We were such good friends that had fallen out of touch these many years. Sincerely,The Chmura Family
Bruce+Margaret Chmura
March 31, 2021
So sorry to hear of Betsey passing. We all had a great relationship back in Lifetime Health Transcription Department. I remember her vividly with her awesome sense of humor and quick wit. She will be missed, may she rest in peace. Claudia Vater
Claudia Vater
March 13, 2021
Sorry for the length, but I’ve never been one to keep it brief... Who Betsy was to me... She was Polish music on the kitchen radio on Sunday mornings. She was buying theme related glasses for everyone. She’s drinking non-alcoholic drinks from a glass that was specifically designed for alcohol. She’s keeping nonpareils in her pocket for quick access. She’s pink flamingos & penguins. She’s scratch-offs that get scratched before leaving the store. She’s standing, talking to you while she curls the toes of one foot under. She’s late night talks in her front room. She’s camping, singing around the campfire, eating food that tasted like we were in her kitchen at home. She’s notes on the counter that are signed with just an “m” or her signature (m inside a heart). She’s the Mom you want to take everywhere with you - grocery store, road trips, out with friends. She’s wearing multiple layers of pajamas, none of them matching. She’s pierogis & crafts. She’s speaking enough of the Polish language that makes you want to learn & speak Polish with her. She’s working in the kitchen endless hours to make the most delicious food ever, all so family & friends could gather at the Mowry house. She’s a daughter, a sister, a cousin, a wife, a Mom, an aunt, a Grandma, a friend, a partner-in-crime, a M-I-L. She’s the reason you keeping coming back. I’ve always treasured these memories & will continue to do so for many years to come. Prayers of comfort & peace in the days ahead for Betsy’s family & friends & all who were touched by this amazing lady.
Joie Mowry
Friend
March 13, 2021
To the Mowry and Tobolski Families! I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to all of you. Betsy was a great lady who always had a smile on her face. I really enjoyed talking about Shannon our Granddaughter and we would laugh about so many things. Betsey loved her family with her whole heart and they always came first in her life. Betsey will be missed by so many, but there will always be great memories of her forever. She is now home with the Lord and has now become one of his angels.
Beverly McLaughlin
March 12, 2021
Jared, Tricia, Taryn Nowicki
March 11, 2021
My sympathy and prayers to the Mowry family. Many good times were shared with the extended clogging family over the years.
Pat Pike
Acquaintance
March 11, 2021
It's been a while since I saw Betsy, but when I was a young man she treated me like family. Much love to her family at this time.
Jason Milliman
Friend
March 11, 2021
I will miss your smile, your humor, and most of all your friendship. It was a joy working with you at Wegmans. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Joanne Bond
March 11, 2021
Although my encounters with Betsy was brief,, when they “volunteered” me to take leadership of the Girl Scout troop,,Lol,, Betsy and the other Leaders were nothing but kind and helpful, and I loved how they always had such fun, no matter what the task at hand was! Her friends were a huge part of her life as was her family and all the laughs and memories will get everyone through this trying time.
Charlene
March 10, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of Betsys passing. Know the memories and the time spent together will always remain in our hearts. Our special Thoughts and Prayers are with you all.❤
George and Gwen Nilson
Friend
March 10, 2021
She was a great lady, an awesome cook, and the best Mother-in-Law a guy could hope for!! Me all miss you dearly Mom, we never have enough time with our loved ones. Go peacefully into the arms of God and enjoy being without pain for once in a long time! Love you very much, Christopher... da son in-law.
Christopher Lepine
Son
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results