Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth J. "Betty" ORTMAN
ORTMAN - Elizabeth J. "Betty" (nee Banas)
Of Lancaster, NY, March 11, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Vincent; loving mother of Christine (late Samuel)Sellem, Alan (Diane Salisbury), Dean (Linda Langford) and Janine (Jeff Baker) Ortman; loving Grandmama and grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of 12; sister of the late Clarence (late Dorothy) Banas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 29, at St. Mary's of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. No prior visitations. Family and friends are invited. Betty was a proud volunteer of many organizations throughout her life. Please share condolences at
www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.