ORTMAN - Elizabeth J. "Betty" (nee Banas)Of Lancaster, NY, March 11, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Vincent; loving mother of Christine (late Samuel)Sellem, Alan (Diane Salisbury), Dean (Linda Langford) and Janine (Jeff Baker) Ortman; loving Grandmama and grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of 12; sister of the late Clarence (late Dorothy) Banas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 29, at St. Mary's of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. No prior visitations. Family and friends are invited. Betty was a proud volunteer of many organizations throughout her life. Please share condolences at