Elizabeth PONTRELLO
PONTRELLO - Elizabeth
Of Amherst, entered into rest June 26, 2021. Loving daughter of the late John and Mary (nee Ucci) Pontrello; dear sister of Esther (late Stephen) Lurwig and the late Mary Jane (late Thomas) Sciandra, Joseph (late Geraldine), Daniel (Sharon), Joshua (Elkie), Lydia and N. William (late Joanne) Pontrello; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 10-11 AM, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Internment Elmlawn Cemetery. Share your condolences and memories online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jul
6
Funeral service
