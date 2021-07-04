PONTRELLO - Elizabeth
Of Amherst, entered into rest June 26, 2021. Loving daughter of the late John and Mary (nee Ucci) Pontrello; dear sister of Esther (late Stephen) Lurwig and the late Mary Jane (late Thomas) Sciandra, Joseph (late Geraldine), Daniel (Sharon), Joshua (Elkie), Lydia and N. William (late Joanne) Pontrello; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 10-11 AM, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Internment Elmlawn Cemetery. Share your condolences and memories online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.