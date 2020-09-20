Menu
Elizabeth "Bette" SAYETA
SAYETA - Elizabeth "Bette"
(nee Klodt)
Age 91, September 12, 2020, of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late William Sayeta; devoted mother of Mary Sayeta, Martha (William) Tetley and Michael (Jacqueline) Sayeta; adored grandmother of Mary, Carolyn, Shelby, Mitchell and Michael; loving aunt of Kim Plowe; dear sister of the late Donald (Evelyn) and Robert Klodt. Private graveside services were held. Interment Elmlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in memory of Bette to operationsmile.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
