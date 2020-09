SAYETA - Elizabeth "Bette"(nee Klodt)Age 91, September 12, 2020, of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late William Sayeta; devoted mother of Mary Sayeta, Martha (William) Tetley and Michael (Jacqueline) Sayeta; adored grandmother of Mary, Carolyn, Shelby, Mitchell and Michael; loving aunt of Kim Plowe; dear sister of the late Donald (Evelyn) and Robert Klodt. Private graveside services were held. Interment Elmlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in memory of Bette to operationsmile.org . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com