DOHRING - Elizabeth Ulrich "Liz"
Passed away quietly Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the early morning hours with her husband of 66 years, by her side. Liz was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Robert Dohring; daughter, Patricia Dohring; grandsons, Paul Hartung Lundin and Kevin Dohring Jr.; sister of Ronald (Debra) Ulrich, of Dayton, OH, Frederick (Jeanine) Ulrich and a cousin, Richard F. Brown; Liz was predeceased by her two sons, Jeffrey Robert and Kevin Robert Dohring and her sister, Mrs. Carolyn Schermerhorn. Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, September 2nd, 10 AM, at Cold Springs Cemetery, 4849 Cold Springs Rd., Lockport 14094. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Arthritis Association. Share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.