VENATOR - Elizabeth J.(nee Gibson)February 17, 2022, age 82. Beloved wife of 58 years to Richard D. Venator; loving mother of Kurt R. (Kristin) Venator; cherished grandmother of Kurt Parker, Camden and Knox; dear sister of Allan H. (Sharon) Gibson. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Mrs. Venator was a retired Music Educator teaching in Buffalo Public Schools for 35 years. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4007 Main Street, Eggertsville, 14226 at 2 PM. Friends invited.