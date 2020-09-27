Menu
Elizabeth "Betty" WACTAWSKI
WACTAWSKI - Elizabeth
"Betty" (nee Ramsay)
Age 90 of North Tonawanda, passed away at Buffalo General Hospital on September 19, 2020 after a brief illness. She lived an active and independent life. Born in North Tonawanda to William "Pop" and Mildred (nee Zimmerman) Ramsay, she was the youngest of five children. Predeceased by her loving husband and High School sweetheart, John Wactawski who died in 2008. Beloved "mum" of daughters Barbara Julien (Steven Drimmer), Dr. Jean (Dr. Karl Wende) Wactawski-Wende and Gail (John) Tylec, proud and adoring grandmother of Aidan, Austin and Jordan Tylec, Alexandra and Marilyn Wende, sister of Charles (Dianne) Ramsay and sister-in-law of Antoinette "Toni" (late Joseph) Midzinski, sister of the late William (late Geraldine) Ramsay, Mary (late Kenneth) Hering and Vera (late James) Oldenburg. Also survived by numerous close and loving nieces and nephews and many lifelong and devoted friends. Betty enjoyed glorious Summers for over 70 years at Long Beach, Canada with friends and family. She was a 75 year member of North Presbyterian Church in North Tonawanda. She was also a dedicated 25 year participant in the Women's Health Initiative study and an avid scrabble enthusiast, volunteer and traveler. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Betty may be made to North Presbyterian Church, 168 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
