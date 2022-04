WENDLING - Elizabeth A.(nee Wirth)April 9, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Wendling; loving mother of Michael Sr. (Debra), Donald, Douglas (Cindy Johnson), and Thomas Wendling; cherished grandmother of Michael Jr. (Rachel), Pamela (Jorge) Mendoza, Jill (Justin) Mitchell, Daniel, Mark (Kate), Alex, Matthew (Lauren) and Eric; devoted great-grandmother of 12. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com