Elizabeth A. WENDLING
WENDLING - Elizabeth A.
(nee Wirth)
April 9, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Wendling; loving mother of Michael Sr. (Debra), Donald, Douglas (Cindy Johnson), and Thomas Wendling; cherished grandmother of Michael Jr. (Rachel), Pamela (Jorge) Mendoza, Jill (Justin) Mitchell, Daniel, Mark (Kate), Alex, Matthew (Lauren) and Eric; devoted great-grandmother of 12. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
