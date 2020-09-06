GAGNON - Ella L.
(nee VanCuran)
Age 92, of the City of Tonawanda, April 9, 2020. Wife of 56 years to the late Donald F. Gagnon who died in 2003; mother of Daniel J. Gagnon, Deborah (Paul) Epsaro and Evelyn Gagnon; daughter of the late Burtty and Millie Eleanor (nee Tidd) VanCuran; sister of Betty (late John) Devine and James (Diane) VanCuran. Also many nieces and nephews. Ella was a longtime member of Tonawanda United Methodist Church. A private Memorial Service will be held in Bethany United Methodist Church with Ella's immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Foundation. Condolences at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.