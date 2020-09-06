Menu
Age 92, of the City of Tonawanda, April 9, 2020. Wife of 56 years to the late Donald F. Gagnon who died in 2003; mother of Daniel J. Gagnon, Deborah (Paul) Epsaro and Evelyn Gagnon; daughter of the late Burtty and Millie Eleanor (nee Tidd) VanCuran; sister of Betty (late John) Devine and James (Diane) VanCuran. Also many nieces and nephews. Ella was a longtime member of Tonawanda United Methodist Church. A private Memorial Service will be held in Bethany United Methodist Church with Ella's immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Foundation. Condolences at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
