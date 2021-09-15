Menu
Ellen L. BENZ
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
BENZ - Ellen L. (nee Horn)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Ronald A. Benz. Devoted mother of Andrew (Debra Reed) Benz and Daniel (Amy) Benz. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Meagan) Reed, Crystal (Matthew) Schummer, Ronald Benz and Dana Benz. Adored great-grandmother of Ryleigh, Isaiah, Amelia and Noah. Loving daughter of the late Warren and Maxine Horn. Dear sister of Alice (Michael) Cavanaugh and the late John Horn and Kathleen Kern. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Drive on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, in Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota Ave., Buffalo at 2 PM (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Sep
18
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
Holy Spirit Church
85 Dakota Ave., Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
too Ellen's family, I send my sincere sympathy. We attended Bishop McMahon High School together. May she Rest In Peace, eternally.
Josephine DiStefano Spatola
September 15, 2021
