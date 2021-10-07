BUNFORD - Ellen M.
Of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Elderwood at Wheatfield. She was born in Buffalo, NY on August 10, 1946, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Lillian (Phlipot) Purpura. Mrs. Bunford was a sales representative with several department stores in the area over the years. She enjoyed shopping and traveling. Mrs. Bunford is survived by her husband of 51 years Kenneth J. Bunford, her children David (Cheryl Lopez) and Susan (John Wall) Bunford, a granddaughter Colby Wall, four sisters Rose Pilato, Linda (late Lee) Kiddy, Ann (Bernd) Ciulkowski and Judy (David) Liberante, also many nieces and nephews. Her family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY, where funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made in her name to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Interment in Elmlawn Cemetery. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2021.