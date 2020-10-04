GEHRING - Ellen D.
Of Depew, NY, age 79, died unexpectedly on October 2, 2020. Ellen was the beloved daughter of the late Frederick C. and Eleanor (nee Peters) Gehring. Loving sister of Joanne E. (late Rodney) Willis and Linda E. (Allan) Simmons, Long time devoted partner of Sharon L. Pollock Ellen was also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. After retirement as a Social Worker, and Erie County CPS worker, Ellen enjoyed ancestry and dedicated years researching and compiling family history. Ellen will be remembered by family and friends as loving, caring, compassionate, generous and with a wonderful sense of humor. Memorial services to held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Ellen's memory to Schofield Residence, 3333 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com