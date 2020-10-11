Menu
Ellen J. CRABTREE
CRABTREE - Ellen J.
October 9, 2020, of Angola, NY. Ellen "Ella" "Ellie" Joyce Crabtree entered into rest after a long battle with cancer. She will be dearly missed by all who had the opportunity to know her. Her warrior spirit kept her alive but will also be the reason she remains with us for eternity. A celebration of life will take place at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Saturday, October 17, from 4-6 PM, with a commemorative service planned for 5 PM. We understand your concerns with Covid-19 and your right to pay your respects in your own manner, face masks are required. "I love you grandma," "I know."


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
