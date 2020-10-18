Menu
Ellen M. GERHARDT
GERHARDT
GERHARDT - Ellen M.
(nee Maconaghy)
October 7, 2020, age 76. Beloved wife of 41 years to Edwin C. Gerhardt; loving mother of Donald C. Gerhardt; dear sister of Paul (Sharon) Maconaghy, Joyce (Joseph) Valvo, David (Else) Maconaghy, Janet (late David) Hastreiter, Craig (Pamela) and Colin Maconaghy; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Varysburg Volunteer Fire Department, 2446 US-20A, Varysburg, NY 14167 from 1-4 PM. Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made to Gateway Home, 91 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
