Ellen M. MITCHELL
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road
Depew, NY
MITCHELL - Ellen M.
(nee Swain)
January 11, 2022, age 81, loving mother of Cathy (Steve) Cryan and Kristin (Daniel) Taylor; cherished grandmother of Steve II (Hannah), Andrew (Erica), Jordan (Kayla) and Kyle; adored great-grandmother of Alexandria, Everly, Hudson, Ivy and Weston; dear sister of Janet (Bill) Schworm, JoAnn (late Tom) Hanft, Ken (Jane) Swain Jr. and Cindy (Bob) Linforth; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road, Depew, where
funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM on Monday. Friends invited. If desired, donations may be made to Visual Impaired Advancement, 1170 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209. Share condolences at
www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Jan
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
Sorry to hear about your mom and sorry I am out of town & can not attend funeral services. Your mom is probably much happier now.
Karen Demola
Family
January 13, 2022
