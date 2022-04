To have had you as a brother, is a special gift. Whether you were sick or healthy, you had the same heart of gold and was always there when needed. Your fight and courage has pushed many to never give up. I don´t see you as passing but just changing form. I know we will meet again and in the meantime you are by my side. I love you E. Prayers and condolences to your family and friends.

Grumpy September 29, 2021