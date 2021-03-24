DELAHOY - Ellis Wright

Age 90, of Ransomville, New York passed away on March 20, 2021. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on August 20, 1930, a son of the late David and Dorothy Delahoy. A graduate of Niagara Falls High School and Ohio Northern University, Ellis was an employee of Harper International for over 40 years, as well as a veteran of the United States Army and the Niagara Falls Auxiliary Police. Ellis was a military history enthusiast and enjoyed outdoor activities, such as camping, hunting, and fishing. As a member of the National Rifle Association and the Military Vehicle Preservation Association, he participated in local events sharing his knowledge of his personal WWII memorabilia. Ellis is survived by his wife, OkBun; his children, Beth (John) Wruck, Ellis M. Delahoy, and Dawn (Brendon) Cich; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his former spouse, Charlotte Ann, and his sister, Jeanne Delahoy. Family will be present Wednesday from 10-12 PM in the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8622 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY. Private burial with Military Honors will be at the convenience of the family in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Niagara Hospice House.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.