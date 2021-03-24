Menu
Ellis Wright DELAHOY
Niagara Falls High School
Lane Funeral Home, Inc.
8622 Buffalo Avenue
Niagara Falls, NY
DELAHOY - Ellis Wright
Age 90, of Ransomville, New York passed away on March 20, 2021. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on August 20, 1930, a son of the late David and Dorothy Delahoy. A graduate of Niagara Falls High School and Ohio Northern University, Ellis was an employee of Harper International for over 40 years, as well as a veteran of the United States Army and the Niagara Falls Auxiliary Police. Ellis was a military history enthusiast and enjoyed outdoor activities, such as camping, hunting, and fishing. As a member of the National Rifle Association and the Military Vehicle Preservation Association, he participated in local events sharing his knowledge of his personal WWII memorabilia. Ellis is survived by his wife, OkBun; his children, Beth (John) Wruck, Ellis M. Delahoy, and Dawn (Brendon) Cich; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his former spouse, Charlotte Ann, and his sister, Jeanne Delahoy. Family will be present Wednesday from 10-12 PM in the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8622 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY. Private burial with Military Honors will be at the convenience of the family in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Niagara Hospice House.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
Mar
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lane Funeral Home
8622 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lane Funeral Home, Inc.
Beth I am so sorry for your loss, I remember your dad and working with both of you at Harper. Ellis was always so soft spoken.
Rosemarie Hughes Proulx
March 24, 2021
