GRANCHELLI - Elmer A.
Lovingly known as "Mr. G", went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 5, 2021, on his 93rd birthday. A prominent real estate entrepreneur, Elmer was blessed to be surrounded by family and friends at his home in Lockport, where he felt most at peace. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Vel A. Patrick Granchelli, his son James J. Granchelli and his wife Julie, daughter Renee A. Granchelli, and daughter Lisa M. Price and her husband Frank; he was blessed with 12 grandchildren: Adrienne Wolff, Connstance Granchelli, Summer Price Lamborn, Paige Price Thompson, Frank Price II, ReAnne Granchelli Daylamani, Jaime Granchelli, Joseph Granchelli, Patrick Granchelli, Victoria Granchelli, Michaela Granchelli Marco, James (JJ) Granchelli, followed by eight beautiful great grandchildren; also surviving is his brother Dick Granchelli and his wife MaryLou as well as many nieces and nephews. Elmer was born June 5, 1928, in Lockport, NY, the son of Joseph and Maria (Mary Petrocco) Granchelli. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings Etta Marrotta and her husband Sam, Marge White and her husband Lawrence, Silver Granchelli and his wife Ruth, Amelia Farchione and her husband Pat, Albert Granchelli and his wife Margaret, and Marion DiTullio and her husband Alfred. Also in remembrance are Amelia Granchelli the first and Elmer Granchelli the first, Joseph Granchelli, Jr., deceased as infants. His deeply devoted office staff of many years - Kelli Alaimo, Renee Granchelli, Dan McDonald, Kevin Teeter and Laurie Kropp - along with family members, will forever cherish his leadership and continue to build on his accomplishments. Relatives and friends may call Friday June 11, 2021, 3-7 PM at PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee Street, Lockport, New York 14094. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday June 12, 2021 at 12:00 noon at All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 76 Church Street, Lockport NY 14094. Entombment will be in Glenwood Mausoleum. Those who wish to remember Elmer in a special way please donate in his memory to Niagara Hospice. For full obituary please visit www.pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 11, 2021.