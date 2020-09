COLLING - Elmyra J.(nee Scheffler)Age 89, of Delevan, NY died September 9, 2020. Friends may call Monday, September 14, 2020 from 10AM-Noon at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade where a Funeral Service will be held at Noon. Online condolences may be offered at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com